The Plenary of the Cartagena City Council has ratified this Thursday the approval of the regulatory ordinance of the municipal drinking water, sanitation and sewerage service and the correction of the formal defect in the urgent processing warned by the Contentious Court number 1 of Cartagena regarding the plenary of the September 12 in which the Government gave the green light to this regulation. The opposition rejected the proposal and MC and Vox filed an appeal on the understanding that the urgent call for the plenary session without justification of grounds violated their rights to political participation. This prevented them from having the necessary documents in time to argue their support or rejection of this new ordinance.

This regulation lowers the bill for businesses and hoteliers by 20% and hotels by 10%, while the industry would pay 10% more for water and nine times more for sanitation. The approval of the regulations allows the Consistory to have ten million euros for works to improve the integral water cycle, such as those in Plaza Juan XXIII.

The Councilor for Infrastructures, Diego Ortega, pointed out that what was being questioned in this Thursday’s session is whether or not there was motivation for the urgency of the plenary session on September 12. He recalled that the Public Prosecutor understands that the processing was urgent and the judge that it was not, and that “the legal services of the City Council will appeal this sentence that is not final.”

Regarding the ordinance, Ortega insisted that “it was on public display for more than a hundred days and we understand that it is good because it freezes the price of domestic water, penalizes those who pollute the most and makes hoteliers and merchants pay cheaper because they were paying it as if they were homes and they are not. In addition, it seeks to improve the services we provide to residents.

For his part, the deputy spokesman for MC, Jesús Giménez Gallo, warned that in 2018 they would have had to adapt the price of water to a new ordinance and that they have done so “running to make it appear that they had done something and not to adapt to the law ». Giménez Gallo assured that “it would have been possible to lower the price to all subscribers if the concessionaire and the PP had not started million-dollar works without being subject to the Public Sector Contracts Law, such as those included in the ‘Sustainable Cartagena Action Plan'” .

The MC councilor insisted that “we cannot pass on electoral works and expenses that correspond to Hidrogea in the water tariff, such as public toilets and annual extra costs in terms of personnel.”

Along the same lines, the Vox mayor, Gonzalo Abad, added that “the rates are made based on a study by the concessionaire, which included 10 million for works that are not specified. If there is a works plan charged to this type of concession, they must be explained, so they are in breach of the Contract Law. Public toilets, for example, have nothing to do with this service.

For her part, the councilor for Podemos Izquierda Unida-Verdes Equo, Leli García, stressed that “they can disguise reality as they want, but there are ten million that we will pay in water bills and that they are investments that the City Council should take out of the budgets municipal”. She also indicated that although the formal defect in the urgent processing had been corrected, “we continue without a call from the Water Monitoring Commission. The political will of this government team is to remove this ordinance yes or yes, although the rest of the groups, which also represent the citizenry, have all the doubts in the world.

Gonzalo Abad presented eighteen amendments to “try to correct a municipal ordinance that seems to have been drawn up by the concessionaire himself to guarantee the collection of the fee.” The local government knocked them all down.