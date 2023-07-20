Alessandria – The protest of the Alessandria fans blocks the friendly match between Monza and Sampdoria scheduled for July 30 at the Moccagatta. Us Alessandria Calcio 1912 announces that the challenge will not be hosted “out of respect for our fans and to protect the north steps”.

In recent days, the supporters of the grays had expressed their dissent explaining that relations with the fans of the two teams are not good. “For me – underlines Enea Benedetto, president of Alessandria – this place is more than a stadium, it is a temple of Italian sporting history. Therefore we must always protect and respect it”.