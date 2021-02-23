Amr Obeid (Cairo)

The great Spanish goal-scorer, Telmo Zara, died on February 23, 2006, at the age of 85 at the time, after making many achievements and records, some of which remained steadfast to this day, while the rest was destroyed by the legendary Argentine, Leo Messi, and after Only one season Zara played with the team of his hometown in which he grew up, Irandio, between 1939 and 1940, he moved to the giant of the Basque Country, Athletic Bilbao, to achieve his best achievements among his ranks, over 15 years, during which he achieved the title of historic top scorer for the “Lions” team, With 367 goals in various tournaments, he won the “La Liga” title with him once in the 1942/1943 season, in addition to crowning the local King’s Cup 5 times.

During his trip in the Spanish League, Zara collected the top scorer title 6 times, starting in the 1944/1945 season and ending in the 1952/1953 edition, which became a difficult record through the ages, until Messi was able to surpass him last season, after crowning the “Golden Boot” “In La Liga for the seventh time, and despite Zara scoring 251 goals in the history of the league, topping that list since 1955, Barghout, after 59 years, surpassed this number in November 2014, before completing the march, which has so far reached 460 goals. Which may take a “century” of time to equalize him, especially since his runner-up is the Portuguese icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, with 311 goals, and no other current player in the “Liga” approaches them.

The strange thing is that Zara’s very abundant goals did not intercede for him to play much with the Spanish national team, as he only participated in 20 international matches, but during which he scored 20 goals, the most prominent of which is his goal against England, during the 1950 World Cup, which witnessed the achievement of «No Roja »the final round because of this goal, which came within 4 World Cup goals for the great scorer, who scored a rare four in the same year in the local King’s Cup final, a number that has not yet been repeated!

It is known that Marca newspaper began in 2006 to present an award to the best local Spanish scorer in the first and second classes of the league, bearing the name of the late “Zara”, and David Villa was the first to win this honor in the 2005/06 season, with 25 goals with Valencia, which has won more than four times, followed by Iago Aspas 3 times in a row between 2017 and 2019 with Celta Vigo, and Gerard Moreno was Villarreal’s top scorer to win the “Locals Award” last season, with 18 goals.