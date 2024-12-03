Appointments in the lobby of the European stock markets: Niels Brab, head of Corporate and Regulatory Strategy at Deutsche Börse, will be the new president of European Federation of Stock Exchanges (fese), and the vice president will be Delphine d’Amarzit, CEO and president of Euronext Paris. The announcement was made this Tuesday, December 3, coinciding with the celebration in Brussels of the 50th anniversary of this association, which defends the interests of 42 stock markets (including the Spanish one, BME, and its parent company, the Swiss group Six ).

The positions in Fese have a duration of 2 years, and both Brab and D’Amarzit take over from their predecessors after they have concluded their respective mandates. Both have received unanimous support from the members of the association, as reported in a statement. He lobby It currently has the Spanish Rosa Armesto as general director.

Brab lands in the Federation at a time when the association’s main challenge is gain competitiveness so that the US market does not eat ground. This same year, the Spanish Ferrovial has grabbed a multitude of headlines for its decision to become listed on the United States Stock Exchange, with the aim of becoming known in that foreign market and thus having greater access to capital. But Ferrovial is not an isolated case or a reality specific only to Spain: similar movements have occurred in different European countries and local stock exchanges want to avoid that drain of listed. Even more so at a time when the drought of IPOs (public sales offers) is worrying both market operators and supervisors in Europe. It is true that, in 2024, Puig’s debut has been a good push in this sense in the Old Continent (and, more recently, the debut of Cox Energy went ahead, also in Spain). New releases on the Spanish stock market will exceed exclusions for the first time in 7 years.

“As a central priority,” said Niels Brab, as president he will ensure that the system “gets the blood it needs” in the form of capital. For her part, Delphine d’Amarzit added that she assumes the vice presidency at a time when “Europe is facing new challenges.” “As the pan-European exchange that it is, Euronext is committed to productive dialogue within the industry, with the aim of promoting competitiveness in European capital markets,” he noted.