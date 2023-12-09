As Google’s antitrust trial draws to a close (see attached note), Big Tech opposition to antitrust reform in the United States is on the rise, and it’s no coincidence. With the trial once again revealing the prevalence of anti-competitive behavior in the technology industry, Big corporations are turning to Congress to block the efforts of the two federal agencies charged with antitrust enforcement, the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission.

In the Google lawsuit, the Justice Department argues that the company has a monopoly over “general Internet searches” and related markets, and that has illegally maintained this monopoly by paying other technology companies to incorporate your search engine into browsers and devices such as smartphones. For example, in 2021, Google paid USD $18 billion to Apple for this purpose. And although iPhone users can change the default search engine by going to the settings menu, almost no one does.

For its part, Google argues that people prefer its search engine, but, if that were the case, the company would not need to pay Apple billions of dollars each year to make Chrome its default enginenor would I be as concerned (as Google’s CEO apparently was) that Apple would deliberately degrade Google’s search experience.

Google’s agreements with Apple and other technology companies seek to prevent competing search engines such as Microsoft’s Bing from reaching a large majority of customers. Furthermore, sIt is rumored that Google would fear a scenario in which Apple develops its own search engine to incorporate it into their iPhones, instead of Chrome. If this were true, Google would have paid Apple not to compete with it in the Internet search market, behavior that would be a serious violation of antitrust law.

Google denies having a monopoly, despite having approximately 90% market share that has lasted for more than a decade. In this time, the user experience has steadily degraded with ads crowding the top of every search result like a jungle of billboards on a highway.

The actions of justice

Now that antitrust authorities have finally caught on to his tactics, Google and the other tech giants are panicking. Getting to this point has come a long way since 2010, when Google, Apple, Intel and Adobe were sued for conspiring to avoid raising salaries by agreeing not to hire each other’s software engineers. The companies barely received a punishment (they paid a total of USD$324 million); But, if that case had occurred today, the executives who devised that plan (including Apple founder Steve Jobs) would face criminal charges for such behavior.

At the time, the widely accepted view of tech companies as benign engines of growth may have deterred the Justice Department from prosecuting them. However, Over time it has become clear that these corporations use old economy tricks, such as exclusivity agreements, most favored nation clauses, predatory pricing and the acquisition of competitors, to extend and protect their monopolies. Google faces charges for its dominance of online advertising, Meta/Facebook has been sued over its acquisition of Instagram, and Amazon has been sued for abusing its marketplace platform.

One way U.S. antitrust regulators are trying to reverse decades of lack of enforcement is by reviewing the guidelines they use to evaluate proposed mergers. But large corporations and their allies have moved to sabotage these efforts.

In November, a group of lobbyists, led by the National Association of Manufacturers, sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee urging Congress to block updating reporting rules governing the types of information that companies planning to merge must disclose to antitrust agencies before carrying out a merger. Although these large corporations claim to be acting “on behalf of thousands of small businesses and workers,” they appear to have failed to persuade any organization, union, or other worker advocacy group to sign the letter.

Citing a publication by MIT economist SP Kothari, the letter argues that the nNew reporting requirements would cost more than $2 billion annually to the industry, an amount much greater than that estimated by the agencies. Kothari is based on a survey conducted by the US Chamber of Commerce (a major business lobbying group) of corporate merger lawyers.

A $437,000 merger deal pales in comparison to the average size of Big Tech deals. Reporting requirements only apply to deals greater than $111 million. And actual costs will be lower for companies at the lower end of the range, since they have less to report than the giants. those that agencies usually target.

Kothari argues that the money is wasted anyway, because mergers drive productivity and innovation. In fact, most experts believe that mergers generate minimal efficiencies compared to what companies achieve through organic growth. The question is not whether mergers together produce profits or losses; is whether additional reporting will reveal harmful mergers at a reasonable cost.

The answer is almost certainly yes. Research indicates that numerous (approved) mergers have caused more harm than good. By giving large companies a cheap and effective way to further consolidate their market power, mergers allow them to raise prices, suppress wages, and reduce the quality of products, services, and work.

Additional reporting requirements should help agencies reverse their history of inaction. Even the article Kothari cites to argue that mergers generate welfare gains recommends a 2% tax on mergers to offset the “churn” inefficiency caused by excessive entry of entrepreneurs looking to sell. If this is correct, the additional reporting costs would pay for themselves, even if the reports did not provide any information.

ERIC POSNER

© PROJECT SYNDICATE

CHICAGO

Professor at the University of Chicago Law School, author of ‘How Antitrust Law Failed for Workers’ (Oxford University Press, 2021).

For these reasons, Google is in the hot seat Technology has progressed a lot in 20 years, so the outcome of this case will have a great impact on the functioning of technological platforms in the future. Does Google owe the success of its search engine to its performance or to illegal practices?

This is the question that the United States justice system has been trying to resolve since September 12in the most important litigation facing the internet giant. According to the US Department of Justice, l

The technology company cemented its dominant position on the Internet with illegal contracts with companies such as Samsung, Apple and Firefox

so that they install their search engine by default on their smartphones and services.

One hundred witnesses have testified or are pending testifying before a federal judge during the ten weeks of scheduled hearings. (Also: The United States warns that military aid to Ukraine will run out at the end of the year) “Our success is deserved,” said Kent Walker, chief legal officer of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, in a statement.

“People don’t use Google because they have no other choice, but because they want to. It is easy to change the default search engine, we are no longer in the era of modems and CD-ROMs,” he added.

It is the largest antitrust lawsuit filed against a technology giant since the Department of Justice took on Microsoft more than 20 years ago over dominance of the Windows operating system. The US government’s lawsuit against Microsoft ended with a settlement in 2001, after an appeals court overturned a decision ordering the company to be broken up. A few years ago, Google was “the darling of Silicon Valley as a

startup

“a thriving company that proposed an innovative way to search on the nascent Internet,” the department said in its complaint. “That Google disappeared a long time ago.” (More: The new IRS measure that would represent an extra cost for some Americans) “Technology has come a long way in 20 years, so

The result of this case will have a great impact on the functioning of the platforms

technologies in the future,” said John Lopatka, a law professor at Penn State Law School. Counterarguments

The lawsuit will focus on the contracts that the technology giant signed with device manufacturers, mobile phone operators (such as T-Mobile or AT&T) and other companies, with which, according to the Government,

It leaves its rivals, such as Bing (Microsoft) and DuckDuckGo, little chance of competing.

Google, whose name even became a verb to describe the action of searching on the Internet, controls 90% of this market in the United States and around the world thanks to searches on smartphones, especially iPhones (Apple) and those that run on the Android operating system, owned by Google. The Californian group, founded in 1998 by Sergey Brin and Larry Page, assures that the popularity of its search engine is due to the quality of its service. “This is a retrograde issue,” Walker said, as we are “in an era of unprecedented innovation.”

with “advances in artificial intelligence, new applications and new services that are creating more competition and more options for the public than ever.” Google’s lawyers emphasize that

Bing has incorporated generative artificial intelligence functionalities

that allow the user to communicate more easily with the search engine.

Google and Microsoft are locked in a frenetic race in this technology, competing with chatbots and other digital assistants that are expected to revolutionize most online tasks. Microsoft gained an advantage thanks to its investment in OpenAI, the startup that developed ChatGPT.Future of the trial

Google has a lot at stake in this process. If Judge Amit Mehta rules in favor of the Governmentthe group could be forced to divide its activities or change its mode of operation.

The company has already been fined more than 8.2 billion euros for several violations of anti-competition law in Europealthough some of these decisions are under appeal.Joe Biden also has a lot at stake in this process, initiated by the previous government of Republican Donald Trump. l

The Democratic administration, which also sued Alphabet in January for its advertising business

has put a lot of effort into challenging the technological giants, although without many results so far.

Whatever the outcome of the trial, it is almost certain that the sentence will be appealed by one of the parties, which could lengthen the process for several years.

“Those who want to regulate technology should not despair if the government loses this round. But it would be a significant defeat,” Lopatka said.

ALEX PIGMAN AND JULIE JAMMOT

AFP