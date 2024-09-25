The PSOE in Madrid will register in the regional Assembly an initiative so that protected housing maintains that condition indefinitely, and cannot be released to the free market 15 years after its concession, as is the case now. This commitment, impossible to disassociate from the Operation Campamento, which will involve building 10,700 new residences in the southwest of the capital of Spain, bears the seal of the regional general secretary of the socialists, Juan Lobato, and has an intrinsic value compared to the blockage that the absolute majority of Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s PP will foreseeably cause. Thus, it puts the focus on possible solutions to one of the main concerns of citizens, according to polls, and aligns the PSOE in Madrid with the central Government, which wants to focus the next Conference of Presidents, precisely, on the issue of housing. Along these lines, Más Madrid will promote a debate in the plenary session on October 10 to urge the government to maintain the protection regime indefinitely, although in this case it is a non-binding non-legislative proposal.

“The PSOE in Madrid is going to present a legislative reform to guarantee that protected housing has that protected status for an indefinite period of time,” Lobato said in an audio sent to the media. He added: “That is, to eliminate that 15-year limitation, and that any protected housing in the Community of Madrid continues to be protected indefinitely, so as not to enter the speculation market and to ensure that it is at the service of the right to housing of families and young people in the Community of Madrid.”

After several weeks in the eye of the storm over the possibility of an alternative leadership emerging at the next regional congress, Lobato is trying to regain the initiative with a topic that pleases Ferraz, where the federal headquarters of the PSOE is located, and Moncloa, where the president, Pedro Sánchez, is betting on putting the emphasis on housing.

At the same time, the initiative seeks to neutralise Más Madrid’s criticism of Operación Campamento (it voted against it because part of the housing will be released) and to transfer the responsibility of solving the situation to the Madrid PP. A strategy that was already followed by Leire Iglesias, president of the Public Business Entity for Land (Sepes), dependent on the Ministry of Housing, when this week she recognised that the protection period for new development will end in certain cases in 15 years, and then added that the Community of Madrid can ensure that the protection regime is maintained.

Lobato provides this option on a silver platter through the proposal to modify article two of Law 6/1997, of January 8, on Public Housing Protection in the Community of Madrid.

The Socialists would like to add the following text to the existing legislation: “All housing contemplated and developed under this article will be permanently classified as public housing.”

This, the PSOE explains in a statement, will require the modification of the two Decrees on public housing that limited the protection period to 10 years (Publicly Protected Housing for Lease with Option to Buy) and 15 years (Publicly Protected Housing for Sale or Own Use and Publicly Protected Housing for Lease).

However, it is likely that the Díaz Ayuso Government will oppose the modification, and that the regional Assembly, where the PP enjoys an absolute majority, will reject the initiative. At least that is what can be deduced from the words of the regional spokesman, Miguel Ángel García Martín.

“The most important thing is to generate legal certainty,” said the Minister of the Presidency after the weekly meeting of the governing council. “We cannot continue improvising with measures that the left pulls out of a hat, without clearly telling potential investors what the rules of the game are going to be,” he added. “We believe in certainty. We are not going to apply outdated recipes that do not work.”