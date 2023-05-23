The PSOE candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid and PSOE-M Secretary General, Juan Lobato. Fernando Sanchez (Europa Press)

At the gates of the polls on May 28, Juan Lobato, general secretary of the Socialists of Madrid, and PSOE candidate for the regional presidency, has promised this Tuesday to promote ten reforms in his first year in power in the case that manages to govern the region. A set of promises with a fulfillment date in the areas of health, education, economy or employment that tries to spur the progressive electorate by going beyond criticizing the policies of the Executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP), by opposing another form of face the problems of Madrid. It will not be the final firework of a campaign in which Lobato is at stake to recover the hegemony of the regional left for the PSOE against Más Madrid, and achieve a turnaround in the Royal Post Office that for now no survey predicts: on Thursday he will share a rally with Pedro Sánchez, the Prime Minister, who will try to give it the final push with his second visit to the region during the campaign.

“My commitment is to govern, it is to do, it is to build. I prefer proposals to occurrences, seriousness to decorations, and self-responsibility to blaming others”, Lobato defended at a press conference at the Madrid Assembly. “I propose a great agreement with that majority of democrats with social convictions in Madrid to change Madrid after 28 years,” he continued. “On May 28, Madrid society will have a president present, active and working tirelessly to meet the next 10 commitments in the first year of the legislature”, he added, before listing his programmatic commitments for the first 365 days of a possible progressive government, which would be the first in Madrid since 1995.

Are these.

Rescue Madrid public health with two priority actions: normalized face-to-face care in all the Community of Madrid Health centers from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and reopening of its emergencies with complete medical teams.

Approve some budgets from the Community of Madrid to replace the current ones, extended from 2022, since the current Executive of Díaz Ayuso has only carried out one public accounts project out of four possible due to his disagreements with Vox, his only possible parliamentary partner .

Presentation of a Housing Law of the Community of Madrid. Implement a reduction of 300 euros in the cost of their rentals for 30,000 families and young people as long as they obtain public rental housing and the processing of the first 5,000 affordable public rental housing will begin.

Implement all the aid committed in the electoral program on self-employed workers, such as the 6,000 euros for the start of activity, or the extension of bonuses to the Social Security contribution for the two years following the flat rate.

Establish the new public service for extracurricular activities with free access in robotics, art and sports, opening public schools from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. all year round. And launching the free school canteen for families whose gross annual income is below 35,000 euros, as well as for single parents, numerous families and those in which one of its members has a disability equal to or greater than 33% in the that the threshold will be increased due to their special situation of vulnerability.

Start the bidding for the construction of the 11 promised schools and institutes that are not built.

Open the tender for the construction of ten new residences in the Community of Madrid and approve a Commission of Investigation in the Madrid Assembly to analyze what happened in the residences during the pandemic. Implementation of the cultural bonus of 300 euros per year for people over 65 years of age.

Establishment of the Flat Rate in the Transport Pass for the entire Community of Madrid and approval of the Regional Transport Plan that will include the express bus network in the metropolitan cities.

Approve a Law for Democratic Regeneration, Good Governance and Citizen Participation that includes the quarterly convocation, at least four times a year, of all the parliamentary groups of the Madrid Assembly.

Start a training plan for 250,000 people that will allow them to fill 100,000 jobs during the first half of the legislature.

