It seems that the departure of French defenders Samuel Umtiti (29 years) and Clement Lenglet (27 years) from Barcelona on loan last summer, as the first went to Italian Lecce, and the second to English Tottenham, is a “good omen” for them as they shine remarkably this season. After they were unwanted in the «Camp Nou».

The relationship between Barcelona and these two French stars reached a dead end, and the “Catalan” sought to get rid of them in order to save their large salaries, at a time when each of them demanded more time to play, and they did not find a response to them, so they agreed to loan, and found their “desired desire” in Lecce. and Tottenham, where they played regularly and shone as well.

Umtiti participated in 22 matches in the Italian league with Lecce, and was appreciated by the technical staff and the club’s management and became a key element in the defense of this team, which is struggling to get away from the danger of relegation to the first degree, as it currently sits in 16th place with 32 points, and only two points behind Verona, which ranks 18th in the ranking.

And the Catalan newspaper “Sport” stated that the Barcelona administration is happy with Umtiti’s brilliance in Italy, and the secret of its happiness is that it can sell him quickly once his loan ends.

The newspaper said that many Italian clubs are seeking to include Umtiti, including Inter Milan and AS Roma, and there are French clubs as well.

Lenglet’s position in Barcelona was different from Umtiti, because he sometimes played and was healthy and not multi-injured like his compatriot, but he was looking for longer minutes on the field, which was made more difficult by the arrival of Christensen and Eric Garcia, and for this he agreed to move to Tottenham as an example. The loan, and he began to play regularly, and he had a great chance to continue with the “Spurs” and convert the loan into a final purchase.

Tottenham coach Ryan Mason told reporters that the door is open to Lenglet if he wants to continue with the team permanently.

He added: We are talking about that this summer with Barcelona and with the player as well, as he is the type of player that we want with us because of his professional mentality and discipline, and I think that Barcelona will not mind that, because he needs money in order to restore his Argentine star, Lionel Messi, the player of Paris Saint-Germain. .