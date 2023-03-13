After 11 days played in the Clausura 2023 tournament, Club América is in fifth place in the general classification with 20 points and they are fighting to be one of the best four teams in the tournament to advance to the final phase at the end of 17 journeys.
The following date, the Azulcrema team will visit the Akron Stadium field to face their staunch rival, Club Deportivo Guadalajara on matchday 12 corresponding to the National Classic, which will be a great confrontation due to the great moment that both teams are experiencing.
However, leaving current events aside, in recent hours information has circulated about the return of a cream-blue element to the nest after a transfer.
Since the summer of 2022, the capital team sent the Colombian attacker on loan Juan Otero to the Real Sporting Gijon of the Second Division of Spain, because the player did not enter into plans, in addition, he occupied a place of Untrained in Mexico and thanks to his departure they were able to register jonathan rodriguez.
After a year on loan, this summer the player would be back in Mexico, as everything indicates that the Spanish club will not validate the purchase option for the 27-year-old player, where it will surely not take place after his return and he will have to find some another club.
It should be remembered that in his time at the Nest, he only saw action in 11 games in just 285 minutes during the stage of santiago solari and Fernando Ortiz.
