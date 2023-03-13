🚨✍🏼Last week there were contacts between the Directives of America and Sporting de Gijón to discuss the case of Juan Otero.

🇪🇦❌For now, Sporting decided NOT to execute the purchase option. Nor renew the loan.

➡️Requested at the end of the season for decision. pic.twitter.com/OvtQJMbkZX

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) March 10, 2023