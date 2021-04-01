Who has a loan, has a treasure. In it Real Madrid case, nails jewels valued at 176 million euros. That is, in addition, the appraisal in the market of nine footballers that the white club has loaned to other teams, according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt. Assets that represent practically a quarter of the value of the workforce (valued at 745.5 million euros) that Zidane has at his command.

Nails assignments that serve to continue the training process of players who are expected to find accommodation in the short or medium term in the first team or as a showcase to revalue the players in the face of a future handover. With that second perspective, last summer Madrid raised 85 million euros for the sales of Achraf (€ 40 million from Inter), Reguilón (30 from Tottenham) and Óscar Rodríguez (15 from Sevilla). Players without a gap in the team who last season shone on loan at the Dortmund, Sevilla and Leganés respectively and whose transfers helped to weather the impact on the club’s accounts of the crisis derived from the pandemic.

A strategy which can help finance the major operations that Madrid has in hand for the next market: the signings of Mbappe and Haaland. Dortmund rate Haaland at 180 million euros, according to ESPN; the price of Mbappé, one year after the end of his contract with PSG, can be around 150 million of euros.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of April 1, 2021

Although not all the loans are destined to make cash (the two best rated, the gunners Odegaard and Ceballos are called to to return), the cases are particular. For example, that of Bale. Madrid ‘placed’ him in the Tottenham with the intention that the welsh get your cache back and obtain revenue from a transfer before the end of its contract with the white entity in June 2022. The departure of the british is an operation that, in addition to income from the sale, would save the token of 30 million euros gross What does it mean for Madrid’s coffers footballer’s salary. A relief for the club’s accounts that would release salary mass for a galactic future.

A frozen cache

Madrid has loaned to nine footballers. Foreman it is the only one whose market value has rebounded in its current destination. The one from Parla It has revalued in Rome, where it was priced at 10 million euros and the forward’s label already shows 14 million. The Rthis has not rebounded in their current destinations, although in the case of Odegaard, Jovic and Kubo they have little more than two months, no time to evaluate their performance. Vallejo is the only one whose value has fallen. His appraisal has been reduced by half since he arrived at Granada in 2020 (the two clubs renewed his loan last summer).

The market value of the transferred Player Age End of contract Destination Value Odegaard 22 2023 Arsenal 40 Ceballos 24 2023 Arsenal 30 Bale 31 2022 Tottenham twenty Jovic 2. 3 2025 Eintracht twenty Reinier 19 2026 Dortmund 18 Kubo 19 2024 Getafe fifteen Brahim twenty-one 2025 Milan 14 Foreman 2. 3 2023 Rome 14 Vallejo 24 2025 grenade 5 Market values ​​expressed in millions of euros.

Source: Transfermarkt.

In the past, Achraf and Odegaard They took advantage of their assignments to revalue. The Hispano-Moroccan it was priced at 5 million when he started his ‘Erasmus’ at the Dortmund. It returned valued at € 54 million, almost eleven times more. The performance of the Norwegian in the Royal Society tripled its value, from 15 to 45 million euros. They are two of the higher rises, in absolute terms, which records Transfermarkt in some loaned players. They are only beaten by two other loans. The highest rise, that of Mbappe, It has trap, because in his first season at PSG he played orofficially loaned by Monaco for an accounting engineering matter. The second in the ranking is Luka Jovic, whose value grew by 58 million during the time that Benfica transferred him to Eintracht, which ended up activating his purchase option on the Serbian striker.