The Daily Mail newspaper called the loading of the Yars ICBM into the launcher a signal to the West

The loading of the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile into a silo launcher located in the Kozelsky missile formation was considered a signal to the West. About it write Daily Mail journalists Chris Jewers and Will Stewart.

“The purpose of the maneuver is to send a signal to the West that both the UK and the US are within reach,” the article says. The article also cites the words of the division commander, Colonel Alexei Sokolov, that these weapons “will allow us to solve any tasks at the strategic level.”

The Yars installation was shown clearly

Earlier it was reported that ICBMs were loaded in the Kozelsky missile formation of the Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) to “solve the assigned task.” The corresponding operation lasted several hours.

On December 15, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed footage of the Yars being loaded into the mine. The two-minute video shows how a wheeled conveyor carries a rocket. Upon arrival at a military facility, the vehicle rises vertically on hydraulic stops, and the rocket descends into the mine, taking up combat duty.

The RS-24 Yars strategic missile system with a solid-propellant ICBM is a modification of the Topol-M missile system. The RS-24 missile received new means of overcoming missile defense. The Yars has a range of 12,000 kilometers and is capable of ten times the speed of sound.

Assessment of “Yars” in the West

The American publication 19FortyFive included the Yars in the list of five types of weapons that are suitable for Russia’s war against the United States. The publication indicated that the RS-24, which is ready in seven minutes, is capable of carrying from three to six multiple warheads with individual targeting units.

In turn, The National Interest noted that the Yars installations are presented in mine and mobile versions. The author of the material emphasized that the Strategic Missile Forces are paying increased attention to mobile weapons. Ground launchers are more difficult to track, detect, and aim weapons at. Mobile complexes are considered by the Russian military as a “relatively tenacious” reserve in case of a nuclear conflict, he suggested.

The Chinese portal Sina considered the Russian military complexes “Sarmat”, “Avangard” and “Yars” extremely dangerous. The publication considered that the rearmament of the Russian missile forces on these models puts the United States in a stalemate. The portal claims that despite the United States claims to have the most advanced defense system in the world, it will not be able to intercept high-speed missiles.