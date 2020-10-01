The establishment in the north of the capital can still accommodate Covid-19 patients and open beds, but it is the staff that is lacking. The doctors especially do not want, as in the first wave, to abandon other very serious pathologies.

The intensive care unit of the Lariboisière hospital in Paris (10th arrondissement) welcomes, Thursday, October 1, 15 Covid patients, or 40% of the beds. A figure increasing slowly, but continues. While the situation of the Covid-19 epidemic is worsening in Île-de-France, it is still manageable for the teams of Professor Étienne Gayat: “We are not in saturation. There is still the possibility of welcoming patients, but we can clearly see that this load is increasing and that it is worrying.”

It is still possible to open beds. Materially, it is feasible, but it is the arms which are not sufficiently numerous. “Today, the resource that is most lacking to take care of patients are nurses and caregivers”, worries Doctor Gayat. And reinforcements from other regions six months ago, during the first wave, are now very busy in their hospitals.

>> Covid-19: Paris hospitals will have to deprogram surgical interventions

At Lariboisière hospital, there is still no massive deprogramming of operations. We continue to welcome patients who suffer from pathologies other than Covid. This had not been the case during the first wave, says Dr. Eric Revue, head of the emergency department. “It was dangerous for those who could suffer from infarction, stroke, and we added to that psychiatric pathologies. There are some who threw themselves out the window. We had a lot of defenestations. We have a lot of suicide attempts “, testify doctor.

We have had people who have had no treatment and who have arrived with even more serious pathologies. We don’t want to reproduce that.Eric Revue, emergency managerto franceinfo

The hospital door is open to everyone. And for that, it was necessary to reorganize the circuit of the sick. “In March, we had almost 100% Covid in the hospital. There, it is not 100%, it is between 1 and 10% of patients who come. It depends on the days. why it’s difficult to model “, explains Eric Revue.

“These are elderly patients, sometimes 90 years old, who come with Covid. They are separated and identified from the start, that is to say that there is a triage area. In an emergency department, this This word is not pretty, but we sort it out. We sort out the most serious patients, but we also sort out the patients who are suspected of Covid because it is not marked on your forehead “, indicates the head of emergencies.

And to the question should we close bars and restaurants in Paris, the two doctors answer yes, if that can prevent the imminent saturation of hospitals.