The load-bearing wall of a residential condominium constructing collapsed in Samara, reported within the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the area.

It’s clarified that the collapse occurred at st. Galaktionovskaya, 153. The wall collapsed over the doorway to the basement.

Nobody was killed or injured because of the incident. A brief lodging heart has been organized for the residents of the constructing.

TASS provides that on the time of the emergency there was just one individual in the home. A complete of fifty residents are registered there.

What induced the incident remains to be unknown.

We are going to remind, earlier in Yaroslavl in an condominium constructing there was a fuel explosion and the collapse of ceilings on three flooring. In consequence, three folks have been killed.