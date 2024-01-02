Tourists are already curiously entering the Lo Pagán fish market, where all the fisheries from the Mar Menor are auctioned. Seeing the live fish, jumping in the boxes, and the daily movement of the fishermen, attracts the curious. This tourism potential will be reinforced in a few weeks with the new space dedicated to the interpretation of the Mar Menor fishing, which will be created in the fish market with part of the 180,000 euro subsidy granted by the Ministry of the Environment, Universities, Research and Mar Menor.

The Fishermen's Guild of San Pedro del Pinatar, which brings together all the workers of the lagoon, wants to promote visits to the fish market with an exhibition of photographs, paintings and panels to organize routes in which an expert can explain the uniqueness of this marine ecosystem, its species, evolution and unique landscapes. The different types of fishing gear, unique in the lagoon, such as the pantasana or the reeds, will be exhibited.

Another part of the financing will be allocated to the capture and breeding of bream, sea bass, mullet, sole and magre fry, when they are in their reproductive season, to maintain this reserve of species in the fish market's ponds, which have a system of salt water renewal and oxygenation. These specimens will then be transported to the facilities of the Murcian Institute for Agricultural and Environmental Research and Development (Imida). The restoration of a classic Mar Menor boat is also planned to be exhibited at the fish market.

With regional economic aid, it is also planned to acquire models of boats and recreation of arts

With financial help, the Brotherhood also plans to improve the Museum of the Sea, located in a building owned by the Brotherhood, where the old fishermen's warehouse was located decades ago. The improvement of the facilities and the acquisition of new models of boats and recreations of fishing gear are planned to disseminate the cultural and historical value of the Mar Menor.

The Sea Museum is one of the most visited in the coastal region, with numerous school visits from centers throughout the Region. In a small space, it treasures part of the history of the lagoon. His fund has been increasing with donations from fishermen.