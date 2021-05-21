From July 19 to 25, the Lo Ferro Flamenco Singing Festival reopens its doors after the forced stoppage due to the pandemic. For this, the flamenco club ‘Melón de Oro’ and the Torre Pacheco City Council have been working throughout the year with the aim of offer fans and visitors the best flamenco poster surrounded by the security measures required by the competent authorities. In this way Lo Ferro reinforces its determined support for flamenco artists when they need it most.

The summer nights of the Ferreño festival will feature important artists from the regional scene, young talents, winners of the prestigious ‘Melón de Oro’ and great national figures. The organization thus intends to pay tribute to flamenco artists with a significant financial effort for their recruitment.

The poster for this edition, the work of the artist Alfredo López, represents a festive, happy and energetic moment personified in the traditional flamenco woman and It will be presented together with the festival’s program on June 18 at 10:30 a.m., in the Regional Assembly of Murcia.

The cante, soul and essence contest of the ferreño festival takes place next summer 2022, since it has been impossible to do it with adequate sanitary guarantees due to the significant volume of artists who would have had to travel from different parts of the Spanish geography to carry out the selective tests.