Marochko: Kyiv is redeploying forces in an attempt to stop a breakthrough near Kupyansk

Kyiv is throwing additional forces into the areas of the settlements of Peschanoe, Berestovoe and Stelmakhovka in the Kupyansk direction in an attempt to stop the breakthrough of the defense line. This was stated by Lieutenant Colonel of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), retired Andrei Marochko, writes RIA News.

“The Ukrainian command is hastily transferring additional forces and means in order to prevent a breakthrough of its defensive positions in this sector,” he said.