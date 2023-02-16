The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are experiencing a shortage of spare parts for the repair of equipment supplied by Western countries. On February 16, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko told about this in an interview with TASS.

“There is a growing shortage of spare parts and consumables in Ukrainian units that have been supplied with Western equipment and weapons. The number of spare parts, tools, accessories and materials supplied with equipment and weapons necessary for maintenance and repair is no longer enough, ”he said.

According to Marochko, due to the violation of supply chains, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine receive the necessary spare parts and parts with a delay, which, in turn, affects the possibilities of using weapons and armored vehicles to preserve their resource and combat capability.

Earlier, on February 14, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that NATO countries should provide Ukraine not only with new weapons, but also with integrated military assistance.

On the same day, The Washington Post pointed out that the Western countries, which promised to provide Ukraine with new NATO equipment, would not be able to supply all of it at once against the backdrop of logistical problems.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.