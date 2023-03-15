Ukrainian officers near Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) are preparing materials to discredit Russian forces. This was announced on March 15 by a military expert, Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), retired Andrei Marochko.

He noted that these officers are in the service of one of the Ukrainian centers of information and psychological operations. Currently, they are located in the vicinity of the settlements of Artemovsk and Chasov Yar.

“Based on the nature of the work, the main task is to prepare materials aimed at discrediting our troops,” Marochko said in a conversation with “RIA News”.

In addition, according to him, the tasks of officers also include raising the morale and psychological state of Ukrainian militants.

Earlier on the same day, one of the Wagner PMC employees reported that the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) did not take or exchange the bodies of their dead colleagues near Artemivsk.

The day before, Julian Repke, a correspondent for the German newspaper Bild, said that critically important defensive lines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had fallen in Artemivsk. He pointed out that the fortification system was the “last hope” of the Ukrainian army to create a strong line inside the settlement.

At the same time, on March 14, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine was held, at which it was decided to continue to hold the city.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.