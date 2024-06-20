We are a few days away from the Draft 2024 of the Mexican Pacific Leaguewhere the equipment will search select to the best of the deck foreign and national players of the Mexican Baseball Leaguealthough that does not mean that the participation of the player himself in the winter ball of our country is safe.

In that sense, Guasave cotton trees and Orange trees of Hermosillo They completed a movement that involves a player and a selection in the Draft, where the team sinaloense receives the services of infielder Roberto Ramos, a Mexican with experience in United States Minor Leaguesa notable step in Korean baseball and who currently participates with Guerreros de Oaxaca in LMB.

For their part, the current champions of the LMPthey had the pick changed cotton growers in the first round of the Foreign Draft, but, it is worth highlighting something, it will be the first overall selection, since the entire agricultural heart of Mexico He had that honor, so the Sonoran team will be able to take whoever they believe is their best option, without anyone being able to get ahead of themselves to win them over.

Will they go for Trevor Bauer? Although they acknowledge that they have had talks and approaches, the truth is that Bauer and his agents are evaluating many options for winter, since his notable time in LMB has raised interest and they will want to make the most of it.

Likewise, there are teams that have already registered their “First Signatures”, being young players from the region looking to start their path in professionalism and show the talent they have, to do so, each club has to sacrifice some players to give them room for new blood on the roster.

Continuing with the above, I emphasize Alex Gildardo Tolosa, who was called by Mazatlán deer and who takes Ricky Álvarez’s place on the Buenos Aires team, being (Alex) a 15-year-old young man who has been standing out in children’s and youth baseball, playing various positions, but showing a batting rate well above average compared to his colleagues, therefore, I consider it to be his main weapon in seeking to continue climbing achievements in his career.

Currently part of the Pacific Academybut it is not ruled out that in a short time it could be signed by some organization of Big leagueswith the support of a good physique and sporting qualities that can lead him to stand out, just as he did in the 2022 Cal Ripken World Series, representing Mexico in Branson, Missouri and where he won the main individual distinction awarded said contest, as the Most Outstanding Player of the competition and collectively achieving the International Championship.

It is important to note that, although signing for an LMP organization is a great step, not everyone can consolidate and have a prolific career, however, it represents a great showcase to show all that talent that is forged since childhood, so, I hope That the case of Tolosa can be a successful one and shine in Mexican baseball, and why not? In other parts of the world.

We read soon…

[email protected]

More from the same author: