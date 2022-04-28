The League of Legends ALL was positioned as the second least watched tournament in the world of this game, just above the Oceania circuit.

This was revealed by data from Esports Charts corresponding to the spring 2022where it is shown that the Latin American circuit only reached 1.79 million hours viewed.

If this were not enough, the peak of viewers was just over 60 thousand viewers during the final played between estrous Y Team Aze.

These figures represent a drop of 26.9% compared to the closing of the previous year and 36.2% compared to the opening.

It occupies the eleventh position worldwide.

The ALL it was saved from being the least watched tournament only because Oceania barely reached 493,000 hours viewedwhich speaks of a problem in capturing the audience.

Compared, South Korea’s LCK was positioned as the most watched League of Legends tournament in the world, reaching a total of 74.21 million hours viewed with the spring split alone.

Second place was taken by Europe LEC with 36.51 million and the third place went to the Brazilian Championship CBLOL.

Why was the LLA the second least watched tournament in the world?

The low rating can be due to several factors, although perhaps one of the most important is that the official broadcast was not the only place that esports fans gathered.

TV Azteca made an alternate broadcast with influencers recognized in the media as Skyshockand as far as we know, this total was not accounted for by Esports Chart.

What do you think is the reason why the ALL has such low numbers?