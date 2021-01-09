Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved the size of the subsistence minimum for 2021 in the amount of 11,653 rubles. The data on the corresponding decree was published on January 9 at website government.

The decree came into force on January 1.

It is noted that from 2021 the cost of living is set immediately for a year, and not for a quarter, as before. In addition, its value will now depend on the median per capita income for the country, rather than on the calculation of the cost of products included in the consumer basket.

“For the able-bodied population, the subsistence minimum will be 12,702 rubles, for children – 11,303, for pensioners – 10,022 rubles,” the message says.

Since the new year, the minimum wage (minimum wage) has been increased. Its size was 12,792 rubles. The calculation of the minimum wage has also been changed. Now it depends on the median salary – the ratio should be 42%. Moreover, the minimum wage cannot decrease even with a decrease in the size of the median salary.

On December 23, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova announced that the minimum wage would for the first time exceed the subsistence minimum for the working-age population in 2021. She noted that this will affect 3.9 million Russians. In October, the Ministry of Labor assured that the minimum wage in Russia will grow faster than the cost of living. This will be possible thanks to the new calculation method.