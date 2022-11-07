Leon, Guanajuato. The 68th edition of the Living Rosary It took place this Sunday in person, after two years of pandemic in which it was postponed due to the global health contingency due to the covid–19 and thousands of faithful Catholics joined this year.

The event was held at the stadium Nou Camp (Lion) however hours before it started in the Park Gentleman where thousands of faithful to the Virgin Mary gathered to carry out a walk for the peace that is urgently needed in the state of Guanajuato.

The participants dressed in light colors or white to be part of the procession made up of people on foot and allegorical cars that advanced along the boulevard Adolfo Lopez Mateos to the León soccer stadium, a section in which one lane was closed to vehicular traffic.

At around 6:45 p.m., the participants of the Living Rosary began to arrive at the sports facility to start the religious event at 7:00 p.m. under the motto “Make me an instrument of your peace“.

This edition of the Living Rosary was broadcast not only by thousands of its attendees on social networks, but also by some media outlets that cover events of this nature, such as TV4, Maria Visionthe 95.5 of FM as well as the digital platforms of the archidiposes and apostolic groups.

We recommend you read:

This tradition of the Catholic faithful in León has its origin in 1954 when when the priest as a celebration to celebrate the faithful of the virgin mary and since then it has been carried out uninterruptedly, even for the last two years.