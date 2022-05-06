Home page World

Of: Jan Frederik Wendt

According to a study, poverty and violence can affect the brain development of unborn babies (symbol photo). © Annette Riedl/dpa

A mother’s circumstances can affect the brain development of her unborn baby. Researchers found that out.

St. Louis – Babies whose mothers live in poorer parts of town have smaller brains at birth and reduced cortical folding. This is the result of a cohort studypublished in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Researchers accompanied a group of pregnant women who mostly live in the poorer parts of St. Louis (Missouri/USA). Half of the subjects depended on state support for their health insurance or were not insured. Two-thirds of the women were single, and a quarter said they used marijuana while pregnant.

Baby: Researchers observe reduced brain folding

The researchers examined the infants in the first few weeks of life using a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner. On the one hand, this served to measure the brain. On the other hand, the device also provided insights into the functional connections of the brain.

The team led by Christopher Smyser from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis observed in the MRI scans that the babies of poorer mothers had a smaller brain volume. The scientists also recognized reduced brain folding. According to Smyser, this is a sign of brain immaturity. The study could not clarify the exact reason for this. The assumption that increased psychological stress is responsible for the disruption in brain development could not be confirmed.

According to another Analysis of the journal Biological Psychiatry Furthermore, the crime rate can have a negative impact on prenatal brain development. Researchers found deficits especially in babies whose mothers lived in areas with an increased crime rate. The nerve connections in the limbic system and in the frontal brain were affected. These areas are important for processing feelings and for the mind.

