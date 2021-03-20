The ex-wife of actor Mikhail Efremov, who is currently serving time for a fatal road accident, drinks himself up and lives in a dirty apartment with cats. The living conditions of the actress Ksenia Kachalina showed the TV channel “NTV”…

49-year-old Kachalina lives in an elite apartment on Bryusov Lane. However, the living space is littered with all sorts of rubbish: cigarette butts, empty bags, alcohol bottles, dirty dishes and disposable glasses.

On the air of the program “You Won’t Believe”, the woman complained about poverty and admitted that except for Efremov, no one supported her financially. In order to secure payments, she intends to sue her daughter, Anna Maria. “It’s good, at least the cats have food,” said the actress.

In addition, she admitted that she did not know about the imprisonment of her ex-spouse.

Earlier, Anna Maria Efremova recalled how her mother included the songs of the singer Zemfira, drank and beat her. The girl spoke about the beatings again later, noting that this life situation helped her find a sense of humor.

Ksenia Kachalina graduated from VGIK in 1995, and since 1991 she starred in Soviet and Russian films. However, the last film, in which the actress took part, “Holiday”, was released 20 years ago, in 2001.