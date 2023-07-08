AVDIIVKA, Ukraine — Near-constant Russian shelling has reduced the town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine to rubble.

In recent weeks, the attacks have intensified. In March only about 1,700 people remained out of a pre-war population of 30,000.

Due to the danger, other civilians have been barred from entering the town and mandatory evacuation orders have been issued to public workers and children.

Still, those who remain insist they will remain, relocating underground as shelling reclaimed yet another part of their homes.

Once a bedroom community for nearby Donetsk, Avdiivka has long been on the front lines. Starting in 2014, the town became a key defensive position for Ukrainian forces in the fight against Russian-backed separatists. When the Russian invasion began in February last year, Avdiivka came under heavy attack.

Serhiy Albertovych, 63, carefully walks over the rubble on the ground floor of the apartment building where he makes his home. It was bombed in March 2022 and again a year later.

“Today I am the only inhabitant of the street,” he said.

He dried moldy bread on the floor in an attempt to be able to eat it. They offered to evacuate him, but he refused to do so.

“People used to live here, but they left,” he said. “I am here alone and I will be here until the end, until the end.

Russian forces have been trying to seize Avdiivka for more than a year, punishing it with artillery strikes and trying to penetrate its perimeters. Ukrainian forces have dug in to resist their advance. The fight is still fierce. On June 29, military officials said the Russians had attacked using tanks, multiple rocket launchers and artillery. Ukrainian troops held their positions, they said.

In what remains of the town, there is another network forged by the last resisters.

Igor Golotov, 40, has been living in the ruins and has volunteered to help others survive.

“When they started shelling the City, a lot of people immediately packed up and left,” he said. “Those who, as they say, had patience, courage, over time it also disappeared.”

But, he added, many would not leave. They have no money and no idea where to go. She had a hard time convincing her mother to leave. But she eventually moved to Vinnytsia, in central Ukraine.

Golotov is amazed at the resilience of the people who have stayed behind. “They have settled down, they are living their lives,” he said. “If only there were no bombings, they have everything, they have their daily lives.”

At the heart of the City is the Avdiivka Chemical and Coke Plant, one of the largest producers of coke, a coal-based fuel, in Europe. Before the war, more than 4 thousand people worked at the plant.

Now seriously damaged by Russian bombing, it is no longer operational. A small team remains for basic maintenance, but it is unknown if the plant will ever be able to reopen.

Many of those who have stayed are former workers at the plant, and some are now taking refuge in the basement.

Mykhailo Orlov, 65, is one of two doctors who remain at the City hospital.

“It’s very difficult when there are a lot of people injured and we don’t have enough staff to help all of them at once,” he said. “And they all do what they can.”

The Metinvest mining company, which owns the plant, regularly sends medicines and other supplies to the hospital.

Orlov’s apartment was destroyed, so he lives in the hospital and sleeps only when there are no patients. “I have to be useful here,” he said. “I stay here because it is my small homeland.”

By: MEGAN SPECIA and GAËLLE GIRBES