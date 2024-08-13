That will come, my lazy self thought, when I saw the announcement of the Breitner exhibition in the Singer Museum in Laren. You don’t have to go abroad to see Breitners anyway. In short, I let it rest. Just like the book Jenny Reynaerts wrote about Breitner’s favorite models. Geesje and Anna, the slender Amsterdam girls who almost drown in those incredible kimonos. Lying on a sofa, standing in front of a mirror.

Familiar material, I thought. And then I read that book, and everything changed. Reynaerts made his way on angelic feet through a world that has largely disappeared, after all, who would have taken the trouble to record what happened to those slender Kwak girls at the time? In addition to Geesje and Anna, whom Reynaerts carefully identifies among the red, white and black embroidered silk, there were two more sisters, Niesje and Aafje. They all had that figure, and that special look in the eye that Breitner captured so beautifully in his paintings.

Geesje Kwak in Japanese kimono, photographed by Breitner in 1893 Leiden University Libraries

One of the astonishing facts about life that you learn from Reynaert’s book is the ease with which even poor people moved in 1890. The Kwak family moved from house to house, amidst the rapidly rising nineteenth-century new buildings in Amsterdam-Oost and De Pijp. Some of those houses are still standing, most have disappeared by now, or have been converted into apartments with roof gardens that you now pay a fortune for.

Perhaps all this moving was normal, perhaps it was a family trait. In any case, these sisters were adventurous themselves, as young girls are today, and that is surprising considering the obstacles they had to face. Geesje, Niesje and later Aafje traveled to South Africa, and Anna emigrated to San Francisco, with her husband and adopted daughter.

Syphilis and tuberculosis

The price they paid for their entrepreneurial spirit was high, and it immediately throws you back into the miserable nineteenth century, where diseases such as syphilis and tuberculosis were rampant and young women’s lives were in any case uncertain.

Reynaerts has managed to reconstruct the fate of the Kwak sisters thanks to contacts with descendants, and especially thanks to an exceptionally resourceful and persistent research. She found out less about Geesje than she had hoped. Her figure forms a silhouette in the book between all the circumstances that must have determined her short life. Filled in by the photos, in which that beautiful girl comes towards us very much alive, sometimes cheerful, mostly serious as people looked in photos at the time.

Anna Kwak in kimono, photographed by Breitner in 1893. Leiden University Libraries

Three of the kimono paintings now hang in the Singer Museum, beautifully lined up. A white one, a red one and a black one. I went to have a look anyway, with my newly opened eyes. And what a great painter he was. The whole of gaslit, unhealthy Amsterdam in 1900 steams towards you in Laren, full of horses, posters, ladies and maids who earned a little extra money by posing for artists like Breitner. And who saved that money to pay for a long journey, in search of a better life. You thought you knew everything, but you knew nothing.

Jenny Reynaerts, Geesje & Anna, the world of Breitner’s famous modelsAmsterdam 2024. Expo: Singer, Laren, Breitner until September 8