As soon as we all will understand and accept that it is very important to take care of mental health along with physical health. From that time our life will become much happier than today. In today’s time we all have a lot of stress in our lives. Children or grown-ups are under a mental pressure all the time. This problem is taking away the happiness of our life …

Increasing schizophrenia

– Schizophrenia is a mental disease. Today, the number of patients of this disease is increasing very fast. You may be surprised to know that at present, more than 20 million population of the world is in the grip of this mental disease.

Even more frightening is that the highest number of these patients is youth. According to psychiatrist Dr. Jitendra Kumar, the problem of schizophrenia is seen most in the youth of 20 to 38 years. There are many different reasons for this problem.

Such people hear imaginary voices

-But the most worrying thing is that for any youth, this age is to make their career and give life a direction according to their dreams. But due to mental illness and especially in the case of schizophrenia, these people are unable to focus on their career and life.

Drug In Stress: How does it feel to take drugs, why is it so popular in Bollywood?

Causes of schizophrenia

There is no clear reason as to why schizophrenia occurs. Because different patients have different causes and trigger points of this disease. Someone gets caught by the disease due to family tension and relationship conflicts. So due to some financial problems, this disease is also vulnerable.

– Actually, this disease mainly occurs when a person’s thinking process is disturbed due to some illness or trauma. For example, due to brain tumor or a deep head injury, further schizophrenia can occur.

This emotional illness is also caused by emotional weakness, learn other causes and symptoms.

Symptoms of schizophrenia

– Let me tell you that the symptoms of this disease gradually increase. Then whether the cause of this disease is an injury or some disease. There is a change in the behavior of the patient at the initial stage. As such, his emotional behavior begins to change.

– There is a change in his reactions. Like, in the event that he has to laugh, he does not want to laugh like he used to enjoy with his friends and family earlier. His facial expressions do not accompany him on the point of crying or in the event of trouble. He is unable to express his feelings.

Schizophrenia disease can occur due to many reasons

– Gradually these symptoms increase, taking the form of dilution and hallucination. In these situations the person is not able to differentiate between real situations and imaginary things. For the patient who has already thought in delusion, the same is the ultimate truth of the world. No matter how much anyone tries to explain it.

– Whereas, in the condition of hallucination, different types of sounds are heard to the patient. He feels that some two people are talking about him and some are conspiring. If he sees two people talking in front of or around him, then he feels that he is talking about the same… and people are making fun of him or cheating on him.

Heart attack and death at just 12 years old, doctors are telling this reason

Treatment of schizophrenia is possible

– Doctor Jitendra says that treatment of schizophrenia is possible. Medication, psychological support therapy and counseling are also used to treat this disease.

-When the condition of the patient starts improving, then he starts living a normal life. But if you do not know about this disease in time and it takes serious form, then it takes much more time for a person to recover in this condition.

In the absence of treatment, all the important things like personal life, social life and career of the patients with schizophrenia can be ruined. Many times the patient does not recognize the changes happening inside himself. In such a situation, the responsibility of family and friends increases more.

If you do not want to regret later, then definitely keep ‘brain-food’ in the plate

Meet your expert

-This article Dr. Jitendra Kumar Is based on chat. He is a Consultant Psychologist at Delhi-based Mayday Hospital. You can contact them on phone number-011-41222222 to meet them.

Number of Alzheimer’s victims in country more than 1.5 million, these measures will save from disease