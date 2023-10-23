Here is the new Maserati

Waiting for the pre-season tests which will start on Tuesday October 24th until Friday 27 on the circuit ‘Ricardo Tormo’ Of Valenciathere are numerous teams that will take to the track for the first time not only with new drivers or with their third guides, but also and above all with the cars that will participate in Season 10. Among these there is obviously the Maseratiwho, while waiting for the first laps to be completed, presented his to the world new Type Folgore.

An extra touch on the livery for Season 10

The car itself features the same technologies as the championship concluded this year, but has one aesthetic solution which represents the legacy of the Maserati brand in motorsport and its continuous innovative journey of electrification. Specifically, the ‘Trident’ showcases the colors of the last World Cup, with the classic and historic blue shade, except for the rear of the single-seater with chromatic accents of Copper Folgore.

The wait is over. Presenting the new Maserati Tipo Folgore livery for @FIAFormulaE Season 10.#FIAFormulaE | @MaseratiCorse pic.twitter.com/pTJ1G1Yydy — Maserati MSG Racing (@maseratimsg) October 23, 2023

The objectives and the new line-up

A choice that enhances the current philosophy of the Modena-based company, which is aiming for a 100% electric range of its products by the end of 2030. At the same time, the sporting objective is to further improve the results achieved in the last championship, the first of the history of Maserati in the single-seater field 66 years after the Formula 1 world championship. Victory in the Jakarta E-Prix of Maximilian Günther also interrupted a long wait that had lasted since the 1967 German Grand Prix, with the German driver returning to the grid with Jehan Daruvala as a new teammate in place of Edoardo Mortara, who moved to Mahindra. In addition to the success in Jakarta, Maserati also achieved four podiums and two pole positions last season.