The live broadcast will continue soon | This is how the candidates commented on Tucker Carlson's Putin interview – HS follows a hectic campaign day

HS follows the campaigning of the presidential candidates in live broadcasts.

On Friday the presidential candidates have a busy day ahead of them as they go around Finland collecting the last votes before Sunday's election day.

Helsingin Sanomat's reporters and cameramen will follow the candidates' buttocks throughout Friday and report on the day's progress in live broadcasts. You can also follow the live broadcast on HS's Tiktok channel.

Editor of HS Anni-Keski Heikkilä travel by Alexander Stubb (kok) with, and Pekka Haaviston (green) a HS journalist is riding on the campaign bus Jussi Sippola.

The live broadcast will include, among other things, interviews with the presidential candidates and moods from Friday's campaigning day.