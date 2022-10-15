Maxi López did not like Mauro Icardi’s direct, in which the player spoke openly about the situation with Wanda Nara. The live broadcast on Instagram was followed by Wanda, L-Gante, Wanda’s lawyer but also by Maxi Lopez’s children (who live in Turkey with Mauro).

The children of Wanda and Maxi Lopez participated in the direct and commented. Constantino sent a clear message to his mother’s alleged new boyfriend: “We hate the singer.” Valentino, on the other hand, posted a series of clowns always tagging L-Gante, the singer. According to what was gathered by the journalist Juan Etchegoyen Maxi Lopez would not have liked this exhibition at all: “We all talk about Wanda and Mauro, but what does Maxi think of the Icardi live broadcast? They tell me that he is ‘furious and indignant’. Apparently, he would not have liked the exposure of his children in the midst of the scandal. They told me he is furious”.