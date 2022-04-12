The imitator Antonio Mezzancella and Georgia Manci welcomed little Aurora in their arms: the announcement to Today is another day

An infinite joy for Antonio Mezzancella. The imitator and artist, in fact, has just become a father for the third time. Serena Bortone, the presenter of Today is another day, took care of the announcement, a program in which he is a regular guest and delights the audience with his performances.

Happiness didn’t just involve the imitator and his partner, the dancer Georgia Manci. But it spread throughout the family of Today is another day.

The same presenter, Serena Bortone, already in the pre-episode link with Tg1 announced the happy news.

The birth of the little girl Aurorathen, it was also celebrated by Memo Remigiwho wore a pink shirt for the occasion, and from Romina Carrisiwho posted a story on his Instagram account in which he rejoices that the program’s family has grown.

Aurora is there third daughter for Antonio Mazzancella, the first together with Georgia Manci. His other two girls, who are called Chiara and Laurawere born from a previous marriage of the artist.

Antonio and Georgia have been together since 2016. In that year he participated as a competitor to Such and Which Showa program that saw him triumph, and she was part of the corps de ballet of the same program presented by Carlo Conti.

Theirs was a real one love at first sight, which prompted them to immediately undertake a coexistence. Love, today, is finally crowned even with the arrival of a child.

Antonio Mezzancella tells the moments of childbirth

The same imitator, in the course of yesterday’s episode of Today is another day, ha also told the moments of childbirth. Moments in which he actively participated, never abandoning his “Geo”.

I’ve seen things that you humans … it’s amazing what the female body can do. I took an active part, they told her that she could hang on to me.

The labor of Georgia was very long, it lasted almost 12 hours, but in the end everything was fine. The same dancer wanted to send a video messagedirectly from his hospital bed, where he greeted, thanked and reassured everyone about his condition and those of the child.