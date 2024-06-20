There are few moments in which one stops to meditate about life and food, in addition to the environments and people with whom one shares certain moments, now that the first season of Delicious in Dungeon and that left us with an expectant void, I want to tell you about one of the most beautiful series that you can see after this title and that is available on Netflix.

Delicious in Dungeon is a manga work authored by Ryōko Kui. It was published from February 2014 to September 2023. After ten years of serialization in Enterbrain’s Harta magazine, an anime adaptation arrived in the winter season of 2024 from Studio Trigger.

At the moment, the 24 chapters of The anime series is available on the Netflix platform along with other Studio Trigger releases (Cyberpunk Edgerunners).

However, it is not the only thing that the Netflix catalog has, and although we have already talked about gourmet anime, we do not qualify the depth of the delivery from other aspects. Because of this, it seems to me that we have something pending, because Delicious in Dungeon It is much more than a series of meals, it allows us to review socialization and ways of showing affection; in addition to the different forms of grief.

Sincerely, Delicious in Dungeon It’s wonderful, just like Frieren: beyond the journeyboth are anime that present us with fantasy, humor, travel and pain that have to do with memory, love, regrets and the freshness of life itself.

Nevertheless, There is a gem in live-action format on Netflix that I can’t stop thinking about, it’s called Tokyo Midnight Dinner Stories and it is a beauty from the narrative issues to the framing. More details below.

Delicious in Dungeon and Tokyo Midnight Dinner Stories — The beauty of food

What is Tokyo Midnight Dinner Stories?

Originally, Tokyo Midnight Dinner Stories is a manga series written and illustrated by Yarō Abe. It was serialized in Big Comic Original Zōkan from October 2006 to 2007; He later continued in Big Comic Original, where he remains until this moment.

It currently has 28 volumes. It has some feature films and five seasons that are made up of 50 chapters.

The series has a simple plot: uA small restaurant in Shinjuku opens its doors at midnight and a mysterious chef, whom everyone knows as “master”, has a practical and simple menu every night, however, he is always ready to make the dinner that his customers want. need as long as you have the ingredients.

Because of this, sometimes they are the same customers who bring their ingredients and spend time remembering the reasons why they require the dish, between the past and the future, feelings are stirred.

The master’s degree never disappoints and always manages to bring back memories anchored to food in a nostalgic, enlightening and warm way. It’s lovely!Tokyo Midnight Dinner Stories It has independent stories, in each episode you can see a new narrative vertebra that has to do with certain characters. However, of course the restaurant has regular customers and that is where the most interesting turns take place, in addition to the fact that the protagonist’s own story is full of darkness, we know almost nothing about him, only his present and the fact that everyone adores his seasoning. and his temper. Between the chapters we can draw conclusions from mere comments.

On the other hand, something very interesting is that the clientele slowly becomes a kind of family and even celebrates Christmas together.

Another of the most remarkable things is that Tokyo Midnight Dinner Stories It usually focuses on marginal characters, from the yakuza to people who have run away from their homes, and even girls who go out drinking after a long day at work. There are also grandparents and even powerful people come to the restaurant that usually closes at certain hours of dawn.

Furthermore, towards the end of the chapter, the star dish will remain in our minds as its preparation and even a little of its origins will be explained – as the case may be.

Why watch Tokyo Midnight Dinner Stories after Delicious in Dungeon?

Tokyo Midnight Dinner Stories It is a beautiful and very sensitive delivery that manages to build and mix different stories of people with multiple problems, almost all of them deal with loneliness and very specific regrets.

However, just like in Delicious in Dungeon, Tokyo Midnight Dinner Stories shows us that food is a time when we can reconnect with life in a kind and benevolent way.

The past and food, in addition to the same warmth of needing and savoring it, could color your life differently after certain conflicts. Cheer up!

Besides, The aesthetics of the series are simply wonderful, if the vibe beats you “In Praise of Shadows” by Junichiro Tanizaki, or even if you are more up to date and feel the vibe of Sayaka Murata, in terms of the neon lights of a Tokyo very awake at night but permeated by stalking shadows, Tokyo Midnight Dinner Stories It will be a delight in every way.

The images are really beautiful and will transport you to a cozy and quite familiar environment, in addition to making you think about all kinds of people and problems that happen to them.from suicidal thoughts to the reconnection of parents and children.

On the other hand, Each character brings their own personality, history and relationships.so it will always be interesting to meet them and see the motivations for their actions.

As in Delicious in Dungeon, in Tokyo Midnight Dinner Stories You will find lonely and self-absorbed characters, but really kind and with complex lives. Furthermore, the socializations and management of the feelings they have is truly moving and every moment of their marginality will make you appreciate the different shades of your life itself.

Tokyo Midnight Dinner Stories It is a series that allows us to adore life in an everyday and even tragic format, it gives a refreshing and comforting resolution to exist even in the face of tragedy. Is beautiful!

Now that summer begins and the rains embrace us, Tokyo Midnight Dinner Stories It is a succulent delivery that will dust off your feelings in the best way.

