The series of The Rising of the Shield Hero is one of the most popular in Japan when it comes to genre isekai. That is, when a character in our world ends up in another, either because it is transported directly, or ends up reincarnating after dying.

In the case of this adventure, the former happened. The Shield Hero, Naofumi Iwatani, was invoked along with others to save another dimension of medieval and fantastic style.

The Rising of the Shield Hero has gained a lot of fame

Just unlike other stories, when Naofumi He came to the world he was to save, he was humiliated and despised. So he had to take advantage of everything he had in hand to get ahead, make a name for himself, and prove himself.

This story, which mixes overcoming with revenge, liked the fans, and that is where its popularity lies. His anime was so successful that his second season is already assured, due out this year.

The Rising of The Shield Hero: We already know when season 2 opens

As it was expected, The Rising of the Shield Hero it expands to other media, and one of them is staging. These kinds of plays are very common in the country of the Rising Sun.

In 2020, several performances with actors were planned in the cities of Osaka and Tokyo. Unfortunately, they were canceled. All due to the state of emergency caused by the COVID-19. They had to be delayed again.

This staging was postponed due to COVID-19

Although a quarantine is again active in the Far East, it seems that the organizers are hopeful that things will improve.

That is why it was announced that the staging will return in the summer. The same cast of actors from the original edition will return. That is how Yuuya One embodies Naofumi Iwatani, Karin Isobe It is behind the Raphtalia, Yuuna sekine has the role of Edge and Ikkei Yamamoto it is Motoyasu Kitamura.

To the aforementioned are added Yuuho Matsui What Ren amaki, Taiga fukuzawa What Itsuki kawasumi Y Sarah Emi Bridcutt What Malty S. Melromarc.

This actress also lends her voice to the same character in the anime of The Rising of the Shield Hero. The director of this staging remains, as does the production team. We will see how things turn out this time. Hopefully everything goes very well.

Fountain.



