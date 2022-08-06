The developers honored Near, a person who collaborated on fan translations of various games.

Video games are always deeper than we think because they hide references and tributes to some people or situations. This time the remake of LIVE A LIVE has had a nice detail with a player who passed away and left his mark collaborating on fan translations of various games.

near is a person who unfortunately passed away last year and created the emulators bsnes and higan videogames. In addition, he also collaborated and translated some videogames from japanese to english so fans could enjoy games like Dragon Quest VMother 3 or Bahamut Lagoon.

LIVE A LIVE’s tribute has been include it in a small dialog option, in fact in the image you can see. Near suffered a lot in his life due to the bullying he received. However, his legacy will remain thanks to the contribution he made through emulators and translations.

Live a Live is a remake of a title that originally came out in japan back in the days of the Super Nintendo. It is a video game RPG with HD-2D graphics in the style of Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy. If you want to know more about the title you can take a look at the LIVE A LIVE analysis.

More about: Live A Live and Tribute.