“the little wonder”, the emblematic series of the 80s, told us about the adventures of Jamie Lawson, an adorable boy who took the android Vicky as a sister. What many do not know is what happened to the interpreter Jerry Supiran after the end of the series.

The actors in the cast became international stars and many had fruitful lives after four years working for the show. However, that was not the case for the then 5-year-old boy. These were the main problems that he went through in the last 33 years off the air.

Jerry Supiran retired and disappeared from television. In 2021 he revealed to The New York Post that he had gone bankrupt after his ex-partner and ex-publicist scammed him out of all his savings.

His situation was so serious that he even lived under a bridge when he lost his job as a waiter. After years of financial struggle, he volunteered full time at a California homeless shelter. He is now 49 years old and has no plans to return to a film set.

Jerry Supiran brought Jamie Lawson to life for 96 episodes. Photo: Composite LR/20th Century Fox

What is “The Little Wonder” about?

Ted Lawson creates the android Vicky in the form of a 10-year-old girl and introduces her to his amazed family: his wife Joan and only child Jamie. They all end up becoming attached and keep the secret. The hardest thing will be passing her off as human before her gossipy neighbors.