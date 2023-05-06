The dog gets on the two-seater sofa in the courtroom where the minor must testify about a case of violence that he has suffered or witnessed. The animal waits for the child to settle down and places its head in his lap for him to pet. There are seven dogs trained to accompany minors in the courts of Madrid, where the ‘Dogs in the courts’ program operates. They can be called Freckles, Dólar, Lía, Dana or Eika, the oldest, who is 11 years old. The youngest is 7.

Child and pet have met minutes before, at the entrance of the court building, behind the metal arch. The dog awaits you with a trick. «Minors usually have a lot of anxiety, preconceived ideas, fears. The judicial space is imposing and the hubbub makes him more nervous,” explains psychologist Vanessa Carral, co-director of Dogtor Animal, the organization that started this project in 2014. “A small bond is already generated at the reception. When the children see the dog they smile, they deflate like a balloon. They want to know his name or what breed he is ».

They can be labradors, ‘golden’, greyhounds or mixes. “We are not looking for a breed but a calm individual, well socialized with environments, smells and different types of people,” explains Carral. That little lapse is enough to establish a bond that reassures the child from the beginning. From that moment on, she will be in direct contact with the dog.

When they call him to testify, the minor takes the animal by the leash and enters the premises. He is assisted by a technician from the program, who watches over the pet’s animal welfare. The child will meet with the judicial psychologist. On the other side they will see and hear the judge, the parties, the coroner.

In the toughest episodes, the little ones usually talk to the dog. They will not stop caressing it, sometimes they will hug it. «Whenever they are calmer, they find his words better, they verbalize well what has happened. With fear, sadness or frustration, children cry or block themselves, “says Carral. “We carry out emotional containment to avoid secondary re-victimization that usually occurs in judicial settings.”

Girls and boys from eight to twelve years old



There are already some 600 minors who have benefited from the program. Half boys, half girls between eight and twelve years old. 62% testify in a case of violence. Most gender. Other cases are for custody -lawsuits in which sometimes the child has a long time without seeing one of the parents-, or for sexual abuse. Bitter memories that cause anxiety.

“When the exploration is over, we close on an emotional level, diverting attention to the dog, with a game and a photo,” says Carral. Some ask if they will see the dog again. You’ll be lucky if they don’t, because it will indicate that the new procedures, like the preconceived test, work and save you from having to make more than one statement. May the photo with the dog be the only memory.