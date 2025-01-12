The foreign tourists who visit Spain the most They are the Britishand above all they are concentrated on the Mediterranean coast and in both archipelagos, but they do not close themselves to knowing other areas.

Therefore, this Saturday the newspaper The Sun publishes a report in which it recommends visiting a tourist destination little frequented by the subjects of the United Kingdom: Oviedo.

The capital of the Principality of Asturias is a “largely unknown gem” and the newspaper says that “lovers of gastronomy you can find amazing food during your stay.”

The London media says it has places “full of restaurants and bars” and adds that “the region is known for its natural cider, being one of the largest producers in the world.”

Regarding culture, The Sun recommends visiting “the Cathedral of San Salvadorone of the main attractions, as well as the beautiful church of Santa María del Naranco, which was converted from a palace in the 12th century.”

The report also highlights how easy access is from the United Kingdom: “Although you can visit Oviedo in a day trip from Madrid, “You can also fly to Aviles with Vueling, which takes just under two hours from the UK.”

“This makes it one of the easiest places to get to from the UK, and its northern location means it is one of the fastest flight options”he adds.

And the report does not forget the most populated city in Asturias: “Being inland, the closest beach to Oviedo It is in the coastal city of Gijónwith three sandy beaches to choose from less than an hour away.”