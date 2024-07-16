Located on the Balkan Peninsula, Albania is earning a prominent place on the tourist map of Europe.

With coasts bathed by the Adriatic and Ionian seas, this small country offers beaches that rival the beauty of those of the Caribbean. Its white sands and crystal-clear waters, framed by mountains and historical sitesare attracting a growing number of tourists seeking both sun and sea and a rich cultural history.

Travel agencies are starting to include Albania as a preferred destination in their offers. The reason is simple: This country offers spectacular beaches and an authentic cultural experience at a relatively low cost. compared to other European destinations.

The best time to visit Albania is between May and September.when the weather is perfect for exploring both its beaches and its historical sites. According to data from kiwi.com, bookings for Tirana, the capital of Albania, have increased considerably for the summer of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Such an increase is not new; since the pandemic, Albania has seen annual tourism growth of between 20 and 30 percent. In 2023, It was the fourth country with the largest increase in international tourist arrivals, with a growth of 56 percent compared to 2019.

Albania’s main tourist attraction is its Beachescomparable to those of the Caribbean. In the south of the country, the Ionian coast offers dreamlike landscapes.

Ksamila small coastal town, is famous for its islands accessible by swimming or boat, its turquoise waters and white sands. Another highlight is the beach of Dhermiknown for its blue waters and mountainous surroundings, ideal for both relaxation and water activities.

Beyond its beaches, Albania has numerous historical and natural sites worth exploring.Tirana, the capital, offers a variety of tourist attractions, from Skanderbeg Square to the vibrant Blloku district, known for its lively nightlife.

Beratknown as the “city of a thousand windows”, is one of the oldest cities in Albania and is recognized by UNESCO for its unique architecture. Here you can visit the Berat Castle, the Onufri Museum and several historic mosques.

Llogara National Park is a must-see destination for hiking and nature lovers, offering panoramic views of the Ionian Sea and the Albanian Riviera. In the town of Butrinthistory buffs can explore ruins from the Greek, Roman and Byzantine eras.

The territory that today occupies Albania has been part of several Roman provinces, including Dalmatia, Macedonia and Upper Moesia. After the collapse of the Ottoman Empire in Europe, Albania declared its independence in 1912, being recognized in 1913.

The country experienced several changes of government before being invaded by Italy in 1939 and then by Germany in 1943. In 1944, a socialist republic was established under the leadership of Enver Hoxha, which lasted until the creation of the present Republic of Albania in 1991.

Nowadays, Albania is a parliamentary democracy with a transitional economyTirana, the capital, is the country’s economic, political and cultural centre. Reforms to create a free market have attracted foreign investment in sectors such as energy and transport infrastructure, and in recent years, also in tourism.

