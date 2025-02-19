The Alhambra de Granada It is one of the most iconic monuments in Spain, and that is that the impressive Nasrid enclosure attracts tourists from all over the planet. Of course, sometimes it can be a bit difficult to get tickets to visit the great jewel of Andalusia, but what many do not know is that just 40 minutes from the city of Seville There is a spectacular Exact replica of the complex.

Specifically is in the PARADAS LOCATION, A historic villa located in the region of La Campiña that in addition to having its own Alhambra also has an extraordinary Historic center That is a wonder. All this makes this Sevillian people one of the best options to make a getaway during the next Holy Week and thus flee from the cities.

The alhambra replica in stops

Carmen de los Arrayanes Palace. Paradas City Council

In the heart of stops, tourists run into the impressive Carmen de los Arrayanes Palace, A curious building exactly the same as the Alhambra de Granada. The reason that this replica is in the town has a name and surname: José Luis Romero Núñez, who had the dream of building a monument equal to the Nasrid complex. With the help of masons and plaster, It took 12 years (From 1993 to 2005) in finishing this spectacular place nestled in the center of the Sevillian town.

This palace Play in a shocking way The monumental Granada enclosure, something he got after numerous visits to Alhambra herself. Although at first it was established as a family residence, the palace has been Movie setting And today they can be done Visit tourist To check the accuracy of the details. Of course, the splendid palace is not the only wonder at stops.

What to see at stops and how to get to the town

Paradas City Council, where the old hermitage of San Juan de Letán was in stops, Seville Wikimedia Commons

In the historic center of stops you can find several incredible temples that cannot be visited, such as the Church of San Eutropio, erected in the 18th century and that houses a work by El Greco. Another of the pair wonders was Ermita of San Juan de Letán, which was demolished shortly after the civil war and in whose location today is the Town Hall of the town. Only an old chapel remains standing, which has been integrated into the beautiful town hall.





In addition, in all the street frames of stops there are numerous places of a shocking beauty, like that of Andalusia or that of Spain. To be able to visit them and know all the charms of stops, you just have to Take the A-92 From the city of Seville and then take a detour to El Calvario. The journey is barely 40 minutes.

