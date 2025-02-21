The city of Córdoba It is a real wonder of southern Spain, and that is that the ancient capital of the caliphate is one of the most special places of the Iberian Peninsula, as its impressive mosque demonstrates. Of course, near the city and distributed throughout the province of Cordoba there are Incredible peoples that have a magnificent architectural heritage and that are also Nesting in natural environments Perfect to make a weekend getaway Far from the massifications.

A town that combines architecture and nature perfectly is Villaviciosa de Córdoba, located about 50 kilometers from the city, in the Guadiato Valley. In addition, much of its municipal term is within the Sierra de Hornachuelos Natural Park, So in addition to visiting its most emblematic buildings, it is surrounded by lovely corners, as demonstrated by the Chorreras del Orejón.

Villaviciosa de Córdoba and Las Chorreras del Orejón

Villaviciosa de Córdoba has about 3,000 inhabitants, and although in its urban center you can find buildings as beautiful as the Church of San José, which was built in the nineteenth century, or the Hermitage of Our Lady of Villaviciosa, The truth is that the authentic wonders of the town are a few kilometers from the municipality. Example of this are the Califal bridge of the Guadiato, of the Muslim era, or the incredible El Névalo Castle, Although the crown jewel are the spectacular waterfalls of the drizzles of the Orejón.

These extraordinary water jumps are made up of the confluence of two streams, the orejón and the navahorcada, And they are one of the most sublime natural places in the heart of Córdoba. These waterfalls charge a special splendor in the Time of thaw, When its flow is much more abundant and the prints that are generated are simply shocking. Therefore, it is a perfect place for Make an excursion of a few hours and enjoy the purest nature.

In addition, near the waterfalls you can also find others Interest enclaves such as ancient stone flour mills, the monastery of the Oasis nuns or the bridge reservoir of Puente Nuevo, where you can Practice aquatic sports. All this makes a weekend getaway to Villaviciosa de Córdoba ideal to completely forget the routine.





How to get to Villaviciosa de Córdoba

To be able to contemplate the beautiful drizzle of the Orejón and know all the charms that Villaviciosa de Córdoba hides, you just have to take the N-432 From the city to later take the exit by the A-3075. The journey is approximately about 45 minutes.

