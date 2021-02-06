The movie The little things garnered a nomination at the 2021 Golden Globes thanks to its inspired cast. Jared Leto will enter the competition to win the award for best supporting actor for his role as the main suspect in a series of murders.

On his portrayal in John Lee Hancock’s crime thriller, the actor noted that it was the opportunity to do a complete transformation that he took full advantage of. “It was a lot of fun, preparing, researching and building the character,” he previously told Entertainment Weekly.

To the surprise of his followers, Jared Leto revealed that he did not expect such recognition in the Golden Globe for his role, since it was even described as histrionic by a part of the critics. These were the surprising statements of the actor for The Hollywood Reporter:

“I mean, total transparency, I didn’t even know the nominations would come out. I went rock climbing in the mountains. I finally made it to bed, it was quite late so I fell asleep a bit later. And when I woke up, I picked up my phone, I saw a lot of messages, and I was like, ‘Oh, I must be on a group chain or something.’ But when I opened the messages and saw the nomination, I admit that I was quite surprised. I really didn’t expect it. My mind is just not in that mental space right now. “

The little things – official synopsis

Sheriff Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon (Washington) is dispatched to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick task of gathering evidence. With the help of a homicide detective (Rami Malek) he will hunt down a serial killer who terrorizes the city.