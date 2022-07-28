There they take us, through the flicker of shadows. Florestan.

Yesterday, President López Obrador made an announcement that will be decisive in this his last third of government: the beginning of the Franciscan poverty stage, which he will announce today to his team, informing them that what little there was, is over.

What are we up to?

Well, before the closing of the spending curtain that has nothing to do with its priority programs, maintenance of the Felipe Ángeles airport, entry into production of the Dos Bocas refinery, construction of the Mayan Train, so that it can be inaugurated in December of the year that is coming, and what is related to the transisthmian project, and it is over, in terms of its fundamental works.

And it is that the elements were complicated by government decisions and the external panorama: the health crisis due to the pandemic and the global economic debacle derived from the triggering of inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In Mexico’s projections, it will be impossible to achieve its four percent six-year growth, we have a negative balance of growth in relation to 2018, there is a lack of private investment, rates rise, which will increase again, inflation exceeds that of the last 20 years and it will remain at high levels until 2024, which will lead us to a six-year period lost in growth.

Given the lack of resources, then, comes the Franciscan poverty that we do not yet know how this crisis will deepen, in which there will only be resources, I insist for its emblematic works, its social programs and the presidential succession.

Amen.

PATCHWORK

1. RAFFLE.- Last night, the president invited businessmen to dinner at his palace to sell them lottery tickets, as he did with the non-raffle for the plane two years ago. Now it’s for the September 15 lottery. And they were all, of course. You have to remember that photo next to Felipe González’s book, Who’s in charge here, when this has been, and is, the most powerful president I have seen of the last ten that he has had to cover;

2. HOMELAND.- In April 2021, the director of Conacyt, María Elena Álvarez-Buylla, announced in the morning that the Mexican Patria vaccine would be ready in December. Phase one would be in April-May; the two in June-July and the three in August-October and nothing. Yesterday, in July 2022, she said that for the next year. It was that vaccine that she, she assured, was going to save 855 percent of the cost of the imported ones. They are geniuses; Y

3. IMPUNITY.- Five weeks have passed since the murder of the Jesuit priests Joaquín and Javier, and Pedro, the guide, in the atrium of the Cerocahui church, in the Sierra Tarahumara, Chihuahua. Then, as now, he made sure that there would be no impunity. A subject with the alias of El Chueco was identified, and nothing. Time has passed, the crime is forgotten and impunity, that which was not going to exist, protects the murderer.

See you tomorrow, but in private.