Its broadcast was rather confidential, drowned in the flow of private feature films released in theaters by the Covid. But it is far from trivial. In October 2020, the American drama Unplanned landed in video on demand on French soil. His particuliarity ? To be, after the Bible of course, the bedside work of anti-abortion activists across the Atlantic. The pitch is based on a true story. That of Abby Johnson, a former employee of Planned Parenthood (the PPFA, the American equivalent of our Family Planning), who, convinced of having seen a fetus “To debate and squirm” for “Escape” (sic) to an abortion, has embarked on a crusade against the organization and the “pro-abortion lobby” – what we laymen call women’s rights.

A movement close to the extreme right

A crude and abject propaganda melodrama, the film stages abortions as war cripples, with as many emetic effects as possible. All covered with heavy and distressing music, which one expects to find in an action film, when the deminer no longer knows whether to cut the blue thread or the green thread. The “pro-life” activists, who harass young women at the entrance of abortion centers and compare abortion to the Holocaust, are described as sympathetic and merciful activists on edge. The PPFA, a great antagonist figure, embodies a cold and cynical multinational, “Supported by Bill Gates, George Soros and Warren Buffett” and fuel for the killing business. The film even asserts without batting an eyelid that Family Planning is “One of the most powerful organizations on the planet” (which, at a time when the right to abortion is declining in the United States, Italy or Poland, is ironic at best).

Faith-based, a cinema of evangelization

Unplanned represents a particular niche in the American industry of the seventh art: the cinema “faith-based” (based on faith). That is to say films with a community aim, produced in the Midwest or the conservative South, initially intended for the most rigorous States, but which are intended to then be distributed in the world for purposes of evangelization. Because this proselyte cinema is deployed against the backdrop of the growing social and political weight of evangelical Protestantism, a liberal and ultraconservative movement which insists on individual conversion and the idea of ​​a “new birth” for converts. “By counting all the trends (Wasp, Latinos, Black Churches, New Asian Churches, etc.), the Evangelical Protestants of the United States are around ninety million faithful”, recalls the historian Sébastien Fath. In 2016, they voted 80% for Donald Trump. While their Brazilian counterparts made the short cut to Jair Bolsonaro, whom they did not fail to preach the “good word”.

Counting all the trends, evangelical Protestants in the United States number around ninety million followers. Sébastien Fath, historian

Hollywood, corrupt and decadent Babylon

For evangelicals, the cinema is a fantastic tool for converting the masses. Faced with a Hollywood seen as a corrupt and decadent Babylon, they came to develop their own production studios. These include Kendrick Brothers, founded by Georgian pastor Alex Kendrick, director of the film the Powers of Prayer – which, in essence, explains to women that if their marriage is struggling, it is because they do not communicate enough with God.

Unplanned, with the financial support of Mike Lindell, the unlikely pillow mogul, patron of Donald Trump and conspiracy theorist in his spare time.

But the Christian film market is mostly dominated by Pure Flix. With 200 million in turnover generated since 2014, the Arizona-based “Evangelical Netflix” produces, distributes and benefits from its streaming platform, with sufficient audiences to whet the appetites of a giant like Sony, which bought it in 2020. For the Japanese firm, it is above all about investing a new audience: there are 660 million evangelical Protestants throughout the world.

And too bad if Pure Flix blithely flirts with the far right. The studio is maneuvering behind Unplanned, with the financial support of Mike Lindell, the unlikely pillow mogul, patron of Donald Trump and conspiracy theorist in his spare time. The company also distributed, through its subsidiary Quality Flix, the delirious revisionist film Death of a Nation, who compares President Trump to Abraham Lincoln and argues that the Democratic Party is inspired by Nazism.

Saje relies on a streaming platform

How, then, do such films land in France? One player in particular is working on it: Saje Distribution. This atypical and still modest distributor brought across the Atlantic to Unplanned. Founded in 2012, Saje is part of a global network of “faith-based” distributor-producers, supplied by the American market. The company is partly inspired by the Pure Flix model. It distributes many productions of the Arizonian studio, such as the trilogy of God is not dead, where it is each time for the hero to convince evil atheists of the existence of the Almighty. Saje relies on a streaming platform, Christian Film, and aims to go into production. Unlike Pure Flix, Saje targets a wider audience than the French evangelical community alone, which represents 650,000 faithful.

At its head, Hubert de Torcy, member of the Emmanuel Community

Its founder, Hubert de Torcy, is also a Catholic, an experienced backpacker in the French Christian media, from the KTO channel to the magazine. the visible. He is also a member of the Emmanuel Community, an association with the objective of evangelization and having gravitated in the past around the Manif pour tous. However, he does not hide his admiration for the strategic success of evangelical Protestants and considers cinema “As a means of evangelization adapted to our time”. “I am impressed by the zeal and determination of my evangelical brothers. It’s a cause of thanksgiving for me, he declared in 2018 on the Emmanuel Community website. I have the impression that if God had to stir up evangelical movements, it was so that they could accomplish missions that no one in the Catholic Church takes care of today. “

I have the impression that if God had to stir up evangelical movements, it was so that they could accomplish missions that no one in the Catholic Church takes care of today. Hubert de Torcy

Saje Distribution is mainly confined to the distribution on VOD and Svod (video paid on demand or via a platform), in particular of animated series intended for catechesis, but some of its films find their way into theaters. Some are more moderate works, like the biblical peplum the Resurrection of Christ, which offered itself a nice little success, with 100,000 admissions in France in 2016. Others are assumed evangelical productions, like Jesus, the investigation: a “thriller” stamped Pure Flix in which an atheist journalist tries to prove to his newly converted wife that Christ never resurrected. And fails, inevitably.

Unplanned, an anti-abortion propaganda film

Saje only half assumes his partnership with Pure Flix. Regarding the release of Unplanned , the company explains in a press kit that it did not wish to release it in theaters, “Given the French context, where issues related to abortion can unfortunately give rise to aggressive demonstrations on both sides”, and to avoid “Embarrassing situations of media pressure or other”. “Our wish is to be able to contribute to an open reflection on the delicate and controversial subject of abortion”, adds Saje, who defends a film “Much less cartoonish and Manichean than many films that come to us from the United States.”A hell of a euphemism to describe a feature film whose happy ending consists of the demolition of a backhoe abortion center, to the applause of a devout crowd.