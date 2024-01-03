The panda cub from the Moscow Zoo, whose name was chosen by voting, was named Katyusha. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced this on January 3 in a personal blog.

It is noted that more than 380 thousand people took part in the voting. Among the proposed names, in addition to Katyusha, the leaders were also Masha and Mo Mo (Mo is the first hieroglyph of the word “Mo Si Ke” – “Moscow”).

“The Katyusha option won the majority of votes, albeit with a small margin of six percentage points – 29%,” Sobyanin said.

According to him, the little panda already has many teeth and walks well. Katyusha’s weight is more than 8.6 kg, and her body length with tail is 79.5 cm. The mayor also recalled that even a routine examination of the cub requires professional training so as not to frighten the animal.

“Katyusha learned to trust people and even stopped barking at them.” That is, he no longer seeks to scare and, perhaps, even enjoys communication,” he concluded.

The panda was born at the end of August. At the end of November, the cub, at the age of three months, erupted its first two teeth, and a few days later, on December 1, she began crawling around the enclosure and can now reach her mother on her own. On December 2, the cub was given a new playpen, decorated with carrots and bamboo trunks, since the baby barely fit in the basket and on the scales.

A vote was taken to choose the panda's name. You could vote on the “Active Citizen” platform.

The cub's parents, Ruyi and Dingding, arrived in the capital in 2019 in honor of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and China. For their arrival, an enclosure complex was prepared on the territory of the zoo, and specialists spent several months undergoing an internship at a Chinese panda nursery, where they learned how to properly care for animals. Already grown up, Ruyi and Dingding were introduced to each other this spring.