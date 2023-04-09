With stockings embroidered by his grandmother Mari, little Francisco, 12 years old, demonstrates in the Peña La Rana the skills acquired during four years of the Conservatory in Spanish dance, while his parents, Francisca Serrano and Antonio Lacárcel, proudly try to make their way among the crowd that packed the Alfonso X El Sabio promenade to attend the parade of the Bando de la Huerta Infantil. “Two afternoons he has rehearsed,” presumes the mother, who will follow him throughout the entire journey, as dozens of parents do this Sunday at the start of a Spring Festival marked by good weather and a clear sky that did not take long to take its toll on the hundreds of people who flocked to attend the event.

«The one that awaits us this summer. says one man to another. Instead of canteens, we are going to need fire extinguishers. “Too hot,” concedes the president of the orchard clubs, Juan Pablo Hernández. Especially for some of the participants who were dressed in full traditional huertana costumes.

Hernández is exultant in the meeting that marks the beginning of a week full of events that will not give him rest and that he has been waiting for a whole year. “You can see the joy that there is, that Murcia, after the processions, wants the Spring Festival, and all the families are enjoying this afternoon where all the boys and girls from the orchard clubs fill the streets with color,” he says. .

The parade was opened by the giants and big heads who animated the families with the first dances, followed by La Peña La Orza from Cobatillas, and El Cañal, from Guadalupe. This is how the orchard burst into the city for yet another year, filling the urban center with the sounds of folklore and changing shoes for espadrilles and traffic for castanets. The traditional footwear could be seen not only in the participants of the peñas, but also in many of the children who witnessed the parade and who accompanied the celebration with their festive clothing: vests, zaragüelles, sashes and white shirts in them, while the small they untangled the fringes of the shawls as carts with beans and other delicacies from the garden passed by.

The dances of the choir and dance groups, such as Nuestra Señora de del Rosario, enlivened the street to the rhythm of Murcian jotas that did not stop playing as the successive performances of the peñas passed by. The party took over the streets and the little ones livened up the wait with the distribution of candies, until the arrival of the new Queen of the Children’s Garden, África Peñalver Lozano, from the La Picaza de Cabezo de Torres rock, who closed the parade in the top of a carriage where she was accompanied by her ladies, and who was visibly happy celebrating her big day, smiling and proud after being crowned with orange blossom on Saturday night. In her wake, the applause and cheers celebrated the future of the festival for yet another year and the arrival of new blood in the quarry of tradition.