Do you remember Joselito?, that Spanish singer and child actor who delighted millions of moviegoers in the second decade of the fifties. Well, this little boy, José Jiménez Fernández, was born on February 11, 1943 in the town of Beas de Segura.

From a very young age, Joselito ventured into singing, touring the Spanish provinces and singing on small radio stations. One day he was discovered by Luis Mariano, a famous operetta singer, who introduced him to important people in the artistic world, who promoted him even in neighboring France.

With more or less certain fame, Antonio del Amo gave him the opportunity in 1956 to act in the film El pequeno ruiseñor, in which he played a 9-year-old boy, when in reality he was 13. And Joselito went to hell Moon.

His film was shown in Europe and Latin America. In the fifties and sixties his fame led him to film in Mexico. His songs were heard everywhere. Over the years, Joselito’s voice changed. In addition, the themes that he interpreted, of the weeping type, were falling behind. They no longer liked.

In the mid-sixties, the Little Nightingale, as he was called, disappeared from the cameras and the print media. Total silence. 30 years later he appears in a prison in Angola. On leaving he gets lost again.