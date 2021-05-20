Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, popularly known as ‘Little Nicolás’, has denied this Thursday in the third trial that is held against him in the Provincial Court of Madrid that he used a friend to supplant him in the 2012 selectivity exam. “I appeared the three days” has manifested to questions of the public prosecutor.

Gómez Iglesias faces a request for a sentence of four years and six months in prison for a crime of falsification of an official document for allegedly falsifying his National Identity Document (DNI) so that his friend Manuel Avelló, who according to the public prosecution would have paid 6,000 euros, I did the exam for him. He got an 8.25 on the test when his average grade in high school barely exceeded five points.

The defendant has responded evasively to all the questions, going so far as to assure that he now recognizes Avelló for having studied the proceedings against him, and placing him among the “between 3,000 and 4,000 contacts” that he would then have on his telephone as “director of conference rooms. discotheque”.

He has also said that he does not remember a note that was found at his home in which it is written: “Manu Avelló 12,000”; and neither the ‘chat’ called “Selectividad”, provided by a witness, in which they spoke of his impersonation to take the exam, alleging that nine years had already elapsed since the events occurred.

For his part, Avelló has also denied that he reached an agreement with ‘Little Nicolás’ to replace him in the exam or that he charged for it. She has affirmed that she learned of the existence of the false ID from a friend, who warned her that her photo in the document appeared in the news, and has suggested that the photo could be taken by any of her social networks.

The issuance of the card



Likewise, the third defendant, who is the official who processed the forged identity card and who sits on the bench due to the non-existence of the so-called ‘photo check’ that should have been generated when a duplicate of the document was made, has also denied any relationship with the facts. .

The woman said she did not remember anything about that day, in which she processed twelve documents, of which only two were not renewals, but “remanufacturing” due to loss. He said that when the photo was changed, a notice would appear on the screen in red requesting the destruction of the previous one, and that it should have done so, without being able to clarify what happened to the aforementioned ‘photo check’.

His testimony has been answered by two of the policemen who participated in the investigation of the case, who have called him into question. According to the retired chief inspector, who investigated the issue of the falsified document, the generation of the ‘photo check’ was mandatory in these cases in the year of the events, in 2012, and that at the end of the day all these cards were sent to the department corresponding police officer because otherwise there was no trace of the change. This situation does not currently exist because the changes are archived in the computer system.

This inspector has also pointed out that the change of photograph in documents that are not renewed is very restricted, and is justified by physical changes in the citizen who recommend doing it to facilitate their identification.

He added that sometimes the change of photograph is used by certain people to commit scams or for impersonations in oppositions, and hence the importance of the check. He has said that he does not know the existence of the notice of letters in red to which the official has referred in her statement, for whom the Public Ministry requests four years in prison and 2,160 euros of fine as the author of a crime of falsification in an official document.

Other agents who have also appeared as witnesses have confirmed that the conversation by messages in which Little Nicolás notified his high school classmates that another person would replace him in the selectivity was contributed by one of them, who made ‘screenshots’ in his moment and I keep them, providing them printed on paper.

As for the friend who took the exam on behalf of ‘Little Nicholas’, the Public Prosecutor’s Office indicates him as a necessary cooperator, proposing that he be sentenced to another four years in prison and a fine of 1,620 euros.

Involvement of the Head of Studies



According to the prosecutor’s indictment, the JYJ Institute’s head of studies was also aware of the young man’s plans. In his case, he had to get information about the teacher who was going to take care of the students of the educational center during the selectivity exams, since if he knew Francisco Nicolás “he would cut off all possibilities of being supplanted” and, in return, Gómez Iglesias promised I work with his daughters and the partner of one of them.

Francisco Nicolás led one of the daughters to believe that he had a “close relationship” with the president of Grupo Pascual, Tomás Florencio Pascual. With this in mind, she created an email account pretending that she was the senior manager of the dairy group and wrote several messages assuring her that she was going to be hired by the company, so that she left her job.

This Friday, classmates of the defendants and several employees of the DNI office will testify as witnesses and for Tuesday, May 25, the presentation of the expert reports and the documentary reports proposed by the parties is scheduled, after which the parties They will present their final conclusions and the trial will be seen for sentence.