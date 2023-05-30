The recount of the damages follows after the grand final of the Clausura 2023 tournament between Club Deportivo Guadalajara and the UANL Tigres, once the San Nicolás de los Garza team was consecrated with the championship, the institution’s celebrations began at the home of the rojiblancos.
One of the protagonists in the final was the Colombian Luis Quinones, who completed 120 minutes of play and participated in everything. Even in the controversies of the party. In the first half of the game, he fired a pitch into the Chivas bench, won the corner kick for the title goal, and had Chivas sent off. Gilberto Sepulvedawithout a doubt, a key piece of the university team to have lifted the championship.
But as if that were not enough, he was one of those who most celebrated the achievement of the title at the home of Rebaño Sagrado, because in the midst of the celebrations with the flag of his country waving, he approached the stands to thank the support of the auriazul fans, including He gave them his shirt, however, moments later he silenced the local fans.
The South American player, not satisfied with this, made the decision to make fun of the Guadalajara fans, who insulted him throughout the game. As he walked away from the area where the feline followers were, he made two gestures that did not go unnoticed: he sent them to sleep (at Stephen Curry) and cry.
All this was recorded thanks to someone who was in the stands and the video, as expected, went viral on social networks.
