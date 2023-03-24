the french player Florian Thauvin He did not enter more into the plans of the Tigres team, so he left the institution prior to the start of Clausura 2023.
Now, it was in an interview where the soccer player udinese from Italian soccer sent a ‘little message’ to the Tigres squad, where he was looking to play more minutes on the pitch.
“I received the call from the club and they said they wanted to sign me. After Tigres, he was looking for a project where he had playing time. Since they told me I was going to play, I signed for this club. Also, because it’s a historic club in Italy and it’s a league (Serie A) that I love.”mentioned for EFE.
To close, Thauvin explained that despite not having come out of the best of the feline group, he remains with the support he received from all the Mexican fans.
“It was a good experience, I was very happy to play for the Tigers. It ended badly, but I have good memories. What I liked the most were the Mexicans. The fans were very nice to me and I will never forget them”sentenced.
in 2021 Florian Thauvin He arrived in Mexico to sign with the Tigres, where he played a total of 38 games scoring 8 goals and contributing 5 assists.
#message #Florian #Thauvin #sends #Tigres #departure #club
Leave a Reply