This Wednesday the first leg of the quarterfinals between Rayados de Monterrey and Santos Laguna was played on the TSM Corona field. In a tight game with few emotions, the score ended with a goalless draw.
Warriors coach Paul Repettoconfessed that he expected a more complicated match against the general leader of the competition.
“Imagine that the first is played against the thirteenth … I thought it was going to be more difficult than it was we had”mentioned the technical director at a press conference
In this regard, the Colombian player Duvan Vergara He took it calmly and recognized the level of play of the rival team.
“It’s football, we have to play, we’re not playing with some boys, they also train, but the truth is that we train every day to compete with whatever team it is, it depends on us and no one else”he commented in an interview.
“Everyone is free to express themselves, we come step by step, we respect the rival a lot and there is no small team, we are going to play our part, concentrate and try to get the result to move on to the next phase”sentenced.
For now, the second leg will be played next Saturday, May 13, at 7:06 p.m. You can enjoy the game through the FOX Sports signal. A draw would give the team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich a place in the next round; only a defeat would leave them out of the competition,
